Train Collides Crashes Into Logging Truck In St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A truck driver was recovering from his injuries Wednesday after being struck by a train in Ault Township.

The accident happened around noon Wednesday in the 1800 block of Brimson Road.

When deputies arrived, logs were all over the roadway and tracks.

The 57-year-old semi driver from Two Harbors was taken to St. Luke’s in Duluth for his injuries.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the man was conscious and breathing on scene, and had been wearing his seatbelt.

Nobody on the train was injured. No hazardous materials spilled, and the train did not derail, according to officials.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Canadian National Railway are investigating.