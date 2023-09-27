UMD Volleyball Preps for Augustana & #1 Wayne State as Part of Homecoming Weekend

Augustana and UMD begin play on Friday at 5 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- A big weekend awaits the UMD volleyball team.

Not only is it homecoming weekend, but they also have the number one team in the country coming to town.

But first things first is a bout against Augustana on Friday. The Bulldogs hold the overall series lead over the Vikings, winning 14 of the 17 contests.

Head Coach Jim Boos says he’s been telling his team not to get ahead of themselves with first ranked Wayne State scheduled for Saturday.

“The challenge there is making sure we don’t look past Augustana on our way to Wayne. Today and tomorrow will be spent on Wayne but Thursday will all be on Augie and we really need to take on Augie first before we start thinking about what that Wayne match could or could not mean. Augustana is a physical team, they’re 6’1 across the board, they’re younger though. They graduated both of their outsides. They graduated their all conference setter who was a difference maker,” said Boos.

When they do start thinking about the Wildcats though, they know they enter the matchup as an underdog.

“Honestly coming in as the underdog feels pretty good. To know during that game that the target is not on your back, it’s on their back. We’ve got nothing to lose. They’re the ones that are first or second in the AVCA poll in the nation. To come out for us and give everything we have that game, I think it’s going to be a really good game,” added senior outside hitter Cianna Selbitschka.

