Wildcat Sanctuary Emergency Rescue Detoured By Collision With Deer

Caretakers from the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota are back on home base with new rescues after the vehicle they were transporting the wild animals in hit a deer so hard the air bags deployed.

Thankfully, none of the rescued cats or the sanctuary staff was injured.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in Missouri. But by the evening hours, though, the caretakers and the 14 cats – mostly Asian Leopard cats, were home safe at the sanctuary.

The cats were rescued from Texas after their owner recently died.

The founder and owner of the Wildcat Sanctuary, Tammy Thies, said the Asian Leopard is native to the continental south, southeast and East Asia. She said their stunning beauty has caused overbreeding and impulse purchases, which only hurt the animals in the end.

“When I receive a call like this, I’m saddened, I’m overwhelmed and I’m angry. Our sanctuary is home to over 40 hybrids. We have to stop the breeding. We have to stop the selling of these small wildcats.” Thies said. “We need to educate and we need to legislate to change the small cat crisis.”

The Wildcat Sanctuary is a non-profit rescue facility for tigers, lions and cougars that have been exploited or used as pets by humans.

Donations are always needed to help keep the facility operating.

For more information, check out WildcatSanctuary.org.