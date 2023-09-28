Bentleyville’s 128-Foot Iconic Tree Struck By Vandals

DULUTH, Minn. — Disappointment from the crew at Bentleyville Tour of Lights, which has become victim again to vandals before it’s even set up for the season.

Vandals destroyed thousands of dollars of cords and equipment from the 128-foot Bentleyville tree.

Crews noticed the damage while starting to set up Bayfront for the popular display.

The tree structure was stored in a fenced-in area near Bayfront over the summer.

Owner Nathan Bentley said the cost to replace everything is between $3,000 and $5,000. But he said it’s more about the time it will take to replace and re-connect the multi-colored lighting system.

Bentleyville setup happens every Saturday and Sunday, and Wednesday.

Volunteers are needed. All you have to do is show up. Click here for more.