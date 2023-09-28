Coffee Conversation: St. Luke’s Discusses Importance of Healthy Aging

DULUTH, Minn. — September is healthy aging month, a nationwide observance dedicated to empowering older adults by promoting the positive features of aging.

St. Luke’s Family Medicine Physician Dr. Addie Vittorio joined FOX21 on the newscast on Thursday to talk about the importance of people taking control of their health as they age.

A few things Dr. Vittorio highlighted include; prioritizing a healthy diet, incorporating physical activity into your daily routine, routine check-ups, socialization, having hobbies, and adopting overall healthy habits and behaviors early on in life.