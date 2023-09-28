Duluth Police Department’s Pink Patches to Help Raise Awareness of Cancer

DULUTH, Minn. — This is the third year the Duluth Police Department is taking part in the project to raise awareness of all cancers and raise money for the American Cancer Society.

In the last two years, nearly $4,500 has been raised by the police department through selling the commemorative pink patches for $10 each.

“This year we hope to even raise more. We’re adding Koozies. So we will sell our commemorative pink patches. This year we’re also selling Koozies. So something different, something fun. Everybody loves Koozies, so this is an opportunity, I feel like people always need and you can support a good cause,” said Mattie Hjelseth, public information officer for the department.

Patches are $10 and Koozies are just $3. They can be purchased at the Public Safety Building, 2030 N Arlington Ave, Duluth, MN 55811.