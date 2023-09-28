Eight Duluth Busineses to Receive $3,500 to Help Revitalize Downtown and Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. –More than a half-dozen downtown Duluth businesses have landed storefront grants of $3,500 each. The grants are designed to improve the lighting, storefront, and patio space of the businesses to help revitalize downtown.

The companies receiving the grants are Dubh Linn Pub; Anchor’s End Tattoo, Rabbit, Bird & Bear; Duluth Coffee; Joseph Nease Gallery; Hamilton Monroe & Co.; Sek Design; and Lake Superior Art Glass.

This comes after nine other businesses got improvement grants earlier this year. The grant program is made possible through the Duluth 1200 Fund, Entrepreneur Fund, and Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council.