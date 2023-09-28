Girls Soccer: Cloquet/Carlton & Marshall Play to 2-2 Tie, Esko Earns 9th Win of Season

Esko hasn't lost a game since September 7th.

DULUTH, Minn.- The top two girls soccer teams in the Lake Superior conference would clash on Thursday.

Ultimately, Cloquet-Carlton and Duluth Marshall would play to a 2-2 tie.

The Lumberjacks (9-2-3) will next host Hermantown on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers (7-2-4) will host Two Harbors on October 5th.

In other girls soccer action, Esko would top Hermantown on their home turf 2-0.

Esko improves to 9-1-3 and will host Duluth Denfeld on October 3rd.

Hermantown falls to 3-6-4 and will play at Cloquet-Carlton on Saturday.