Keewatin Man Dead After Crash Involving Commercial Vehicle

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — One man is dead after colliding into a commercial vehicle in Mountain Iron Thursday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 6 a.m. on Park Ridge Drive at the MinnTac entrance.

A 28-year-old man driving a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous materials was traveling west. 44-year-old Kevin Jurek of Keewatin was driving a Ford SUV going east when the crash occurred.

Authorities say Jurek was found dead trapped inside his vehicle upon arrival. The commercial vehicle driver was brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say excessive speed is believed to be a factor. They are continuing to investigate at this time.

No hazardous materials were leaked in the crash.