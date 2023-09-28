Lake Superior Area Realtors Host Housing Forum For City Of Duluth Candidates

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Area Realtors hosted a housing forum for City of Duluth candidates Wednesday.

Over 10 candidates participated including both mayoral candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert. Topics included housing affordability, rent, homelessness, among others.

The forum is a way for the community to learn more about each candidate and their plans for housing in Duluth.

“Lake Superior Area Realtors of course represents realtors from across the city and from Northern Wisconsin, Northern Minnesota. And obviously having a candidate race in our area is important for housing and other local initiatives in our area,” said Karen Pagel Guerndt, realtor.

According to LSAR the average sales price of a Duluth home in 2018 was $207,000 dollars. In August of this year the average was around $307,108, which is a 48% increase in just 5 years.