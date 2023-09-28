Minnesota Governor Walz Visits Iron Range To Highlight Investments

IRON RANGE, Minn. — Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visited the Iron Range to highlight a few state investments.

Walz first stopped by the Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing, a Hibbing company that is expanding and bringing more jobs to the community.

The next stop was in Chisholm to visit a construction site for a new public safety center. Walz signed the state’s largest ever infrastructure bill into law which included 3 million dollars towards the center which is expected to be completed in 2024. The building will house police, fire, and ambulance services.

“Making sure that we have a facility that is modern. That is there to make sure we’re that protecting both those who are willing to serve us the firefighters, the EMTs, the police. But also making sure that the public knows they deserve an opportunity to have a world class facility,” said Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz.

Walz also believes the infrastructure bill will also create more good paying jobs and help invest into roads and bridges.