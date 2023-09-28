St. Luke’s and United Steelworkers Local 9460 Reach Tentataive Agreement

DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s has announced that it and United Steelworkers Local 9460 (USW) have reached a tentative contract agreement. The agreement covers technical workers at St. Luke’s.

The USW will bring the tentative one-year contract to its approximately 140 members for their vote in the near future.

In a statement on its website, USW Local 9460 said , “It was agreed that a 1 year agreement would be best for both parties during the merger of St. Luke’s and Aspirus Healthcare. We are hopeful that in the coming year we will have a better feel for what this affiliation will do for SLH, Local 9460 and all employees.”