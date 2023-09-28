Superior Volleyball Overcomes Proctor in Tight Battle

Spartans' fourth-straight victory

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In a back-and-forth battle against the Proctor Rails, the Superior volleyball team prevailed in four sets, notching their fourth-straight victory.

Superior’s winning streak began on September 16th in a 2-1 victory over Colfax in the Hudson Invite. The Spartans would go on to collect home victories against Hermantown (3-2) and Hibbing (3-0). Superior will get the rest of the week off before hosting Duluth East on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, this marks Proctor’s fourth loss in their last five games. The Rails return home on Tuesday to face Aitkin before traveling to Mesabi East on Monday, October 9.