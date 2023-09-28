WI Senator Explores Minnesota’s Cannabis Legalization Success

A Wisconsin senator is exploring Minnesota’s cannabis legalization efforts in hopes of changing the law in the state.

Sen. Melissa Agard, a democrat from Madison, visited Minnesota lawmakers Thursday to talk about their successes around legalizing marijuana.

Sen. Agard released a statement saying in part:

“Visiting with neighboring legislators who led the charge to legalize cannabis in Minnesota was invigorating. We know that the Midwest is ready to legalize it, and I applaud Minnesota’s state government for taking the calls from their constituents seriously.”

Agard said 69% of Wisconsin voters support legalizing marijuana for adult use.

Over the summer, Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize cannabis.

The other side of Wisconsin – Michigan – has also legalized pot.