Charges Filed in Rustic Bar Brawl

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department has completed its investigation into the bar fight that occurred at the Rustic Bar in West Duluth on September 12th. You may recall that a 39-year-old woman was beaten by two men in the bar after she had a confrontation with another woman.

According to a news release from the police department, the County Attorney’s Office decided not to pursue gross misdemeanor or felony charges in this case.

The Duluth City Attorney’s Office then received the case and made the decision to prosecute the two men involved in the bar fight with assault.

The two men will be issued citations, as Minnesota statute does not allow for them to be taken into custody.

The two women involved in the initial physical confrontation will not be charged.