Childcare Grants for Providers in Superior and Douglas County

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — The City of Superior has established a grant program that can provide up to $10,000 for childcare providers in the city to use for capital projects. These projects should enhance the overall quality, safety, and accessibility of the childcare facilities. Douglas County childcare providers can receive up to $5,000 for capital projects.

On Saturday, September 30 the city of Superior is holding a workshop for current childcare providers and for those considering childcare careers. The Dream Up! Child Care Workshop has 17 childcare providers and potential providers signed up to attend.

The city is using money it received through the Dream Up Child Care Grants to host this event. The purpose is to help current providers add spaces or new people to open or work with established centers.

Stephanie Becken, a Planning Technician for Superior helped organize the workshop. ” We’re hoping through this event that we’re getting some new folks. But it’s a real thing. Some of our providers in our county and city who have been here for years, they’re getting old. They’re wonderful, they are a wealth of knowledge and experience and love for these kids, and they get to retire.”

Superior and Douglas County don’t have enough providers to meet the demands of more children having a positive childcare experience. The city and the county are looking to increase the number of childcare spots for children.