Cold Weather Rule Goes into Effect October 1st

DULUTH, Minn. — Now is the time to look ahead and decide if you may need help paying your heating costs through the winter.

Minnesota has a Cold Weather Rule. This protects eligible customers from having their electric service shut off during the period October 1st through April 30th. However, you do need to work with your power provider in advance.

Tina Koecher, the director of Customer Experience operations, said,” If you contact us, Minnesota Power, we’ll work with you by setting up a payment plan that will protect you from disconnection during the cold weather months. Energy Assistance is available In the State of Minnesota, there are local agencies that will talk about what options are available, and the application process and help you get that assistance.

The energy assistance programs may run out of money, so it is important that you get your application completed and submitted as early as possible