Duluth Huskies Name KC Snyder as New Co-Assistant General Manager

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies have added to their front office.

On Friday, the team announced KC Snyder as the new co-assistant General Manager.

He will work alongside the other co-assistant GM Taylor Terfehr.

Snyder was most recently with the St. Paul Saints, where he worked in the marketing and promotions department.

Snyder also had a stint with another Northwoods League team, that being the Eau Claire Express.

He graduated from Duluth Marshall in 2019.