Duluth Huskies Name KC Snyder as New Co-Assistant General Manager
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies have added to their front office.
On Friday, the team announced KC Snyder as the new co-assistant General Manager.
He will work alongside the other co-assistant GM Taylor Terfehr.
Snyder was most recently with the St. Paul Saints, where he worked in the marketing and promotions department.
Snyder also had a stint with another Northwoods League team, that being the Eau Claire Express.
He graduated from Duluth Marshall in 2019.