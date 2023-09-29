Greyhounds Head Coach Steve Pitoscia Named New Wilderness Assistant Coach

Pitoscia will still remain as the head boys hockey coach at East and will balance the two gigs throughout the season.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Duluth East head boys hockey coach Steve Pitoscia has added another job responsibility for the fall and winter.

Pitoscia, who is also Director of Player Development for the Minnesota Wilderness, is now the team’s new assistant coach.

He reunites with new Wilderness head coach Colten St. Clair, as the pair worked together with the Omaha Lancers in 2020.