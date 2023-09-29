Homecoming Week at UMD Features Bulldog Country Fair

DULUTH, Minn. — The weather may have impacted some events on Friday, but it did not dampen the homecoming spirit at UMD’s Bulldog Country Fair.

Three food trucks lined Ordean Court, including; Oasis, The Iron Waffle and Johnny B’s. Other outdoor activities were cancelled due to rain.

This event is a part of UMD’s homecoming week celebrations. The purpose is not only for fun, but to also bridge any gaps between students, staff and the community on campus.

“Well, for students success you need to be able to build connections with your peers and also feel connected to the campus. UMD wants the students to be successful and one of the ways to do that is by building a community here,” stated UMD Traditions Chair Sunna Mujteba.

Homecoming week will conclude on the field and on the court on Saturday with a home football game at 12 pm and UMD volleyball at 5 pm.