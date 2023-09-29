Improvements to Chester Park Playground Honor Late Barry Family

DULUTH, Minn. — “Today we are recognizing the contributions of family and friends who contributed, donated, fundraised to make improvements to the Chester Park playground in honor and memory of the Barry family,” said Jessica Peterson, Duluth Parks and Recreation Manager.

The lives of the Sean, Rianna, Shiway, and Sadie Barry were tragically taken, along with their dog in April 2022

Now, over a year and a half later the community of Duluth rallied together to honor the two Barry daughters.

“Fundraising started last year and folks approached the city asking what type of improvements or memorial type features could be possible to remember the family,” said Peterson.

The two young girls loved to spend time at the Chester Park playground, and now in their memory, other kids can enjoy the playground as well.

The community raised $22,000 to improve the park. A new spinner element was placed, along with a new accessible swing, and accessible access into the playground was also added.

“It’s a really special way to honor this family and the girls, Sadie and Shiway, so they loved spinning here at Chester, it’s a long history to have a spinner in this playground,” said Peterson.

The park also saw an upgrade from sand to wood chips, and a memorial bench now honors the fun memories the girls made at the playground

“In loving memory of Shiway and Sadie Barry, who loved this park and whose joy still echoes here, forever missed by their friends and family,” said Katie Bennett, Senior Parks Planner.

A ceremony was held to celebrate the new improvements.

“I know that they are here today, even though we’d like them here in a different way,” said Mayor Emily Larson, City of Duluth.

Many people gathered to show their love and support and blow bubbles in memory of the family.

“These things are really hard for the community but they’re also an opportunity to cherish and remember the good times and the joy, and to think about this place as a place Shiway and Sadie loved so much, but it’s a place so many kids are going to continue to love,” said Peterson.