Lake Superior Brewing Serves Beer

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Brewing is now serving beer!

The brewpub, in East Lakeside Neighborhood, opened a little over a year ago. You might think that beer would be on the menu, however that wasn’t the case until recently.

Due to a backorder of boiler parts that took 11 months to arrive, the brewery just started serving pints in July. They plan to have no more than 10 beers at a time.

“Our mission with the beer is to have a smaller selection than maybe you might find at some of the other breweries, but have it be all really stunning delicious beer. But enough to fit the palate of whatever people want to drink,” said Sarah Maxim, owner of Lake Superior Brewing.

Lake Superior Brewing not only offers a great beer line-up but also a full-service bar and menu filled with a variety of comfort and elevated food which include woodfire pizzas, oysters, grass-fed smash burgers and homemade bread.