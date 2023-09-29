Oasis Del Norte Opens Taqueria Restaurant In Lincoln Park Craft District

DULUTH, Minn. — From wheels to a brick-and-mortar, Oasis Del Norte has come full-swing with the opening of the taqueria Friday.

The authentic Mexican restaurant has over the counter service where you walk up and order food, with the option to eat inside, outside, or take it home with you. The menu will stay the same as the food truck but on the weekends, they will add more offerings with South and Central America inspirations.

It took about 2 years to bring the taqueria to life and the owner says he is so excited to teach the community about his culture.

“When you leave after you eat my food you can see my main goal is to share my Latino culture, Mexican culture one bite at a time. And they can just go home and say, ‘wow this is what the cultures all about.’ And I think that’s just the beginning for them to understand us as a culture,” said Eduardo Sandoval-Luna, owner of the restaurant and food truck.

The Oasis Del Norte restaurant is located in the Lincoln Park Craft District. It’s open from 4 to 9 pm Friday night, 11 am to 9 pm on Saturday, and noon to 8 pm Sunday.