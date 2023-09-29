Prep Football: Esko, Cloquet, & Northwestern Grab Wins, Duluth Denfeld Drops 1st Game of Season

Esko (5-0) will next play at Hibbing on October 6th.

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko football team added another win to their record on Friday, defeating Two Harbors 32 to 3.

It wasn’t always easy though, as Esko led the Agates 7 to 3 at the break.

Two Harbors (3-2) will return home next weekend to host Rock Ridge.

In other action, Duluth Denfeld saw their first loss of the season as North Branch defeated the Hunters 33 to 13.

Over in Proctor, Cloquet would top the Rails in a 16-10 overtime contest in the fog.

Then finally in Wisconsin, Northwestern earned their 2nd straight victory, shutting out Cumberland 54 to 0.