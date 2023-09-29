Report: Former Bulldog Catherine Daoust Joins PWHL Montreal on Camp Invite
Daoust last suited up for UMD back in 2018. She would tally 37 points in her four-year career with the Bulldogs.
MONTREAL, Canada.- Another former Bulldog will have a chance to earn a spot on a PWHL roster.
Former defender Catherine Daoust has accepted an invite to traning camp with PWHL Montreal.
Daoust is the 13th former Bulldog to get a chance in the newly formed league.
Daoust was most recently with the Montreal Force in the PHF.