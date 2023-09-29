Silver Bay Students Celebrate Custodian’s Retirement

SILVER BAY, Minn. — What a way to retire! Custodian Joe Preston got an earful — in a good way — from students Thursday as he left the halls of Lake Superior School District for the last time.

Principal Dan Johnson:

“Joe Preston has been with Lake Superior School District for 11 years. He took care of everything from general cleaning to building maintenance. He brought a positive energy to the building and always was there to help students and staff. Joe did not want a retirement party or any kind of recognition for his years supporting our school. The students and staff in our building did not agree with this, and they wanted to make sure that he got a proper sendoff for all that he has done for the school, the district, and the communities. We wish him the very best.”