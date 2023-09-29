Spirit Mountain Summer Season Recap

DULUTH, Minn. — The summer season has wrapped up for Spirit Mountain and soon it will be their busy winter season.

The mountain’s interim executive director says summer revenue is about a third of their earned revenue.

Summer activities have grown over the years with more mountain bike trails added and being one of 6 gold rides declared by the International Mountain Bicycling Association in the whole world.

The hill even hosts around 50 weddings a year, Adventure Park activities, and a campground. The 1,600-acre recreation area is what they are calling basically a year-round operation.

“I think that Spirit Mountain has as a vision to become what the enabling legislation that’s 50 years old said we should be. And that is to provide multiple outdoor recreation opportunities to residents and to visitors. And we’re really excited about that. Our team loves finding things for people to do. So, it’s not just for visitors you know you can hop in the car or cross the street and come and see us too,” said Ann Glumac, interim executive director.

Summer revenues this year went really well according to management.

“We are exceeding our budget in terms of revenue so, that’s great. We always would like to see more people and that is something that we continually strive for to introduce more people to what we have and to get them excited about what we offer. But we are right on target with where we said we wanted to be so, we are really happy with that and we appreciate the support people have given us,” said Glumac.

We asked the executive director for the exact attendance and revenue numbers for Spirit Mountain’s summers over the past few years.. but have not immediately heard back.