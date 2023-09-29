Superior Firefighters Raise Money For Muscular Dystrophy Association

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior firefighters have been out all week filling the boot with lots of donations.

Every year, the firefighters raise money for kids and families who have muscular dystrophy, a genetic muscle disease. This week they were standing outside the Super One and Walmart in Superior.

Money will go towards funding research with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and sending kids to a camp in Milwaukee.

“They have some really fun opportunities. They get to interact with other kids who are unfortunately suffering from the same circumstances. So, that’s kind of what the money goes towards and how we can help them out and their families,” said Greg Wilson, captain of the Superior Fire Department.

The Fill the Boot campaign is also a way for Superior firefighters to interact with the community and let them know what they are up to.