Suspect Who Fired Shots At House In Superior Turns Himself In

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A 21-year-old man turned himself in Friday morning a week after a house was struck by gunfire and residents near the scene were asked to shelter in place.

The incident happened at approximately 12:30 am on September 22nd. Officers received a report of shots fired in the area of North 58th Street and Baxter Avenue, in the City of Superior.

The Superior Police Department says on Thursday they applied for search warrants and were granted them related to the incident. When the search warrants were executed, evidence was recovered relating to the shooting.

Authorities say the suspect has been lodged at the Douglas County Jail on 2 pending felony charges of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

The suspect has not been named at this time and is expected to appear in court prior to having the opportunity for bail or release.