Wade Chiodo Steps Down as Grand Rapids Head Boys Hockey Coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- Wade Chiodo has stepped down as the Grand Rapids head boys hockey coach.

Youth Hockey Hub was the first to report the news.

Chiodo spent four seasons at the helm.

His best year came in 2020 and 2021 when the Thunderhawks went 15-2-1.

Overall, Grand Rapids made it to the section title game twice under his reign.

Back in July, Chiodo was named the team president for the Oklahoma Warriors of the NAHL.