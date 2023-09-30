2nd Annual Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm

FREDENBERG, Minn. — It is officially fall and the colors of the leaves are changing.

Many people were in a fall mood this Saturday as they hit up Apple Palooza.

Dixons Apples hosted the second annual Apple Palooza on the Beaver River Farm just North of Duluth.

The event was such a hit last year that it was extended to two days this year.

Besides some delicious apples and apple cider. There was vendors, hayrides, a petting zoo and more.

Dixons Apples had some of their signature ‘Champagne Apples’ available, which aren’t grown anywhere else.

The owners of beaver River Farm were happy to help host the event.

“They seem like they’re just having a fun time, lots of kids, lots of grandparents. I’ve been approached by a number of people that have said, this is awesome, thanks for doing this for us,” said Kathryn Pearson, Owner of Beaver River Farm.

The Beaver River Farm has been running for 100 years, and the owners want to welcome more people onto the farm as they’re are now hosting weddings as well.

“1913 it was established by Bens family and it’s been worked as a farm and just to have so many people, the community, family, friends, all coming together and everyone likes to come back here, and that to me is worth a lot,” said Pearson.

The Apple Palooza will continue on Sunday, October 1 from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.