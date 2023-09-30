September Swimming Ends With Red Flag Warning on Park Point

Fire Department Warns Everyone to Be Careful

Those considering swimming on Park Point beaches Saturday were warned to be careful.

And that warning carries into Sunday.

The Duluth Fire Department said there was a high risk of rip currents, and they issued a warning about noon Saturday.

The warning continues until 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The department says the warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. The advisory says rip currents are life-threatening to anyone

entering the water, and people are urged to stay out of the water regardless of their swimming experience.

The warning says that even calm waters after storm activity can support rip currents, so wait for warnings to expire.

Red flags are flying along the beach to indicate dangerous swimming conditions, indicating people should stay out of the water.

Flag locations are: South Pier (South of Lift Bridge), 12th St beach, Lafayette Park, and two locations at Park Point beach.