Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes for the Season

CLOQUET, Minn. — It’s feeling like summer on this hot October afternoon. Gordy’s Hi-Hat took advantage of the weather, extending their 63rd season’s last day to whenever they run out of food.

“It was just a great season for us. We wanted to extend it a little bit. Today’s our last day and we’ll be open today until we run out of food,” said Sever Lundquist, Gordy’s grandson. “It’s one day to have one last taste of summer before the fall season kicks in.”

With a menu as American as burgers and fries.

“I got the swiss and mushrooms, and she got the California. They’re terrific, just like I remembered.”

“I got the bacon deluxe cheeseburger,” said Matt Sellars, who celebrated his birthday. “Excellent.”

“And I got the California burger,” said Mari Sellars.

To the milkshakes and hotdogs that bring all the boys back to the diner.

“Milkshakes, we’re here for the milkshakes,” said Jen Schorr.

“Milkshakes and hotdogs because hotdogs are my favorite,” said Adrian Brik.

It’s hard to miss why Gordy’s is a must stop for many.

“We’ll be back for opening,” said Mari.

“Oh yeah, we’re back for opening again,” said Matt.

“I’ll force her to come back on opening day,” said Adrian. “This is like our favorite restaurant.”

“Everybody loves to eat at those small mom and pop restaurants and that’s us, so we’re just very fortunate,” said Lundquist. “Huge thank you to all of our customers that came and supported us this year.”

But if you missed out on that Gordy’s taste of summer this season, don’t worry. Gordy’s is excited to open up again next spring. But for the time being, Gordy’s Warming House will stay open for any coffee or café related needs.