Grandma’s Marathon Registration Now Open for 2024 Races

“Registration day is always an exciting day for us," said Zach Schneider, the Marketing and Public Relations Director for Grandma's Marathon. "If race day is the most exciting day in our calendar year, registration open day is a pretty close second.”

DULUTH, Minn. — Registration opens today for the biggest marathon in the Twin Ports.

Runners interested in Grandma’s Marathon could register for race day next year starting as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

Race weekend holds the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and Full Marathon as well as the William A. Irvin 5-K.

Last year the marathon had its second fast sellout year for participants. With the half marathon selling out as early as November 8 of last year. Grandma’s officials say that they hope to keep this momentum going forward.

“This is the exciting part of starting a new year for our race. Every year is a little bit different, even though the tradition remains the same,” said Schneider. “There will be a lot of people on at seven o’clock, so we always tell people to use patience. You will get the race if you’re logged in at seven. It just might take a while to get everybody through the queue and through the process.”

Last year Grandma’s saw 20,000 runners take on the trek.

And in just two hours into registration, over 8,500 people registered for race weekend.

5,000 of those registered in the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, which has the capacity of 8,000.

Registration is open now for all three races on Grandma’s website.