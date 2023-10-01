Local Girl Scout Earns Her Gold

PROCTOR, Minn. — They say about 5% of girls in Girl Scouts work hard and long enough to reach the gold award. As for one scout in Proctor, this dream just became a reality. Cecelia Parmeter has finally earned her gold award after being apart of troop #4026. Parmeter’s project, “Shining A Spotlight on Fine Arts Education in Our Schools”, focused on the lack funding and cuts of fine arts education in our area high schools. Parmeter has raised over $1,000 in support of fine arts education and even helped organized Proctor’s Theatre program. Parmeter is only one of two girls that have earned the Gold Award in the Girl Scout Lakes & Pines Council, a district that serves 39 counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin.