MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — A 95-year-old woman from Moose Lake got a big birthday surprise Sunday in the form of a parade!

A fire truck lead the way of the parade full of family and friends.

Eleanor “Tootie” Dockal was all smiles from all of the attention.

Her granddaughter, Madeline, said Eleanor still drives and loves to go to bingo.

Eleanor’s advice to living into your 90s is to stay active, stay close to family and play bingo!