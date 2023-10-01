Vikings Fans Watch Game With Former Legends

Kramer, McDaniel, Voigt among alumni signing autographs

DULUTH, Minn.- There was no better way to watch the Minnesota Vikings’ win over the Carolina Panthers than with a few former legends Sunday afternoon.

Tommy Kramer, Ed McDaniel, Stu Voigt, Teddy Brown and Vencie Glenn stopped by Billy’s Bar & Grill to interact with fans and sign autographs.

“I’ve been retired for many, many years, but (I’m) still getting involved with Vikings fans.” Said Voigt, who played tight end for the Vikings from 1970 to 1980. “We’ve got a huge fanbase, so it’s kind of fun to interact and reminisce about what the old days were like.”

“We’ve got young kids here, we’ve got older kids here like myself.” Joked McDaniel, who played linebacker for Minnesota from 1992 to 2001. “This is probably my second time in two months here. I love coming up here.”

Sunday’s win over the Panthers marked their first win of the season. They’ll have a much tougher test next week when the Kansas City Chiefs roll into U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 8 at 3:25 p.m.