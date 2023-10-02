College Loan Payments Begin Again

Those who owe are forced to deal with return to the way it was.

For many college students, Halloween is not nearly as frightening as the debt they are racking up.

And this month, a three-year pause in paying back loans came to an end.

The national break had been put in place during the pandemic. But it all came to an end this month, and millions must now resume making payments.

For many people it is hundreds of dollars a month. Many borrowers had hoped President Biden’s proposal to forgive student debt would have become a reality.

One of those was Rilie Kupka, a junior at UWS.

She still thinks students need something to help.

“If we could find a relief, I would support it. Just because I know right now, obviously I have some debt,” Kupka said.

“So, knowing that and trying to give future students that relief, it would definitely be a plus,” said Kupka.

To resume paying their loans, many Americans say they are working extra hours, taking on another job or cutting expenses.

Rilie, double majoring in transportation logistics and supply chain management, says costs were a factor in deciding on attending UWS.

“It wasn’t that much debt that I would be putting on, like some other schools,” she said. “I know some other schools you can put hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars into debt. It’s just nice to know that this campus I wouldn’t have to pay as much off, but I still have to put some off. And I know most colleges, there will be debt involved, so I think coming here it’s just thinking about how much debt I would want to put in,” said Kupka.

The recommended first step for those who must start paying back loans again, is to go to your StudentAid.gov account, and find out who is servicing your loan.