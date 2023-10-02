Drainage Work On I-35 In Duluth Causes Closures

DULUTH, Minn. — It isn’t just the Can of Worms project that had road construction crews out on I-35 in Duluth.

The Minnesota DOT says repair work on drainage structures has forced the temporary closure of the southbound ramps at Lake Avenue through Tuesday. This also includes the frontage road that extends from Lake Avenue to South 1st Avenue west.

In addition, the on ramp from Lake Avenue to I-35 northbound will be closed on Tuesday. A detour will be in place for people to use the 5th Avenue West onramp.

Drainage structure repair work has been ongoing for a couple weeks, and that will continue in both northbound and southbound lanes through October 22. People should expect single lane closures during the daytime to give crews room.