Duluth Harbors Monsters Hire Steven Walters as Team’s First GM

Walters is a longtime Twin Ports resident and has a combined 13 years of sales and marketing experience.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Harbor Monsters continue to add to their front office.

On Monday, the team annouced their first-ever general manager. Steven Walters has been brought on by Brent Labrie to oversee all aspects of the team’s operations.

Walters is a longtime Twin Ports resident and has a combined 13 years of sales and marketing experience.

In a press release, Walters stated that “growing the fan base is at the top of my list but serving the Twin ports is even more important.”

He added the team is getting closer to hiring their first-ever head coach. Stating that a decision is eminent in the coming weeks.