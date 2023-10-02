Duluth Native & Vikings Fullback C.J. Ham Competes in 100th Career NFL Game

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina.- Lost in all the storylines of Sunday’s Vikings and Panthers contest was a special celebration for Duluth native and Vikings Fullback C.J. Ham.

Ham competed in his 100th career NFL game.

C.J. becomes just the fourth undrafted offensive player in Vikings history to reach the 100-game mark, joining Mick Tingelhoff, Leo Lewis, and Ham’s opponent on Sunday, Adam Thielen.

He also passed Harold Morrow on Sunday for the most career games played by an undrafted fullback in team history.

Ham will need 80 more to tie Bill Brown for most career games by a Vikings fullback.