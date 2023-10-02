Local Advocates Raise Awareness Of Domestic Violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

DULUTH, Minn. — Women make up the largest percentage of domestic abuse reported, but the face of domestic violence continues to evolve to include men and increasingly transgender and non-binary victims.

“It definitely affects men, women and all genders. We see, I would say, a decrease in male reporting because of some of the stigma that exists around it. But our agencies are all inclusive and we look to serve anybody who is a victim survivor of abuse,” Hayley Bercier, Legal Advocate at Dabinoo’Igan Shelter and Services.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says, nearly 20 people are being physically abused every minute by an intimate partner in the United States. You may know someone who has or will be in an abusive situation. Even so, many struggle to understand how someone could get in that situation, and why they stay.

“Why doesn’t she just leave? Why don’t they just leave? And the reality is it is so much more complicated than making one decision. Domestic violence is not an isolated event. It is a process of breaking down a person’s ability to feel their own self-worth, empowered and confidence in what they are doing to move forward from the abuse,” said Brittany Robb, Executive Director at Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center.

Brittany Robb says you can help someone you think is in a dangerous situation.

“Believe their account of the abuse they are suffering. And let them know that there are agencies like Safe Haven, like CASDA, like Dabinoo’Igan who are prepared to help in any phase of their journey. Whether they are wanting information or are ready to leave we are always ready to help them,” said Robb.

Robb and others here Monday vowed to continue to speak out against violence and reducing the shame of those suffering in silence.