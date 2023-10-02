Madeline Kingsbury: Adam Fravel Indicted On First-Degree Murder Charges

Adam Fravel has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his ex Madeline Kingsbury earlier this year.

A grand jury returned the indictment for first-degree murder — past pattern of domestic abuse; first-degree murder — premeditation; and second-degree murder — unintentional on Monday, Oct. 2. Fravel, 29, was previously charged with two counts of second-degree murder in Kingsbury’s death.

The last contact Kingsbury had with her family was on the morning of March 31. Despite ongoing efforts by law enforcement and hundreds of volunteers, Kingsbury’s body wasn’t recovered until June 7. A Fillmore County deputy discovered the body along a remote stretch of Highway 43, just north of Mabel, Minnesota – where Fravel’s family lives. Fravel was arrested shortly after Madeline’s body was discovered.

Search warrants in the case allege abuse by Fravel that Kingsbury had reported to friends and family, allegedly warning others that if something terrible happened to her, Fravel would be the one responsible. The search warrants also discuss Fravel’s apparent obsession with the Gabby Petito case – a young woman who was murdered by her boyfriend in Wyoming last year, which also sparked national media attention.

Kingsbury and Fravel shared two young children.

Fravel remains in jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Winona County Courthouse.

In a statement to FOX 9, Madeline Kingsbury’s father David Kingsbury said:

“In 1942 when the tide of the war had finally turned in favor of the Allies after the battles of Stalingrad and El Alamein, the British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, famously said, ‘This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.’

“We are grateful beyond measure for the diligence, dedication and efforts of the Winona County Attorney’s Office, law enforcement agencies at every level, other first responders, and the multitude of many ordinary people in the community who’ve volunteered their resources, time and prayers.

“Our family realizes that this is a long and arduous process. The pursuit of justice for Madeline is worth every ounce of strength and effort we can muster. Not just for her alone, but also for every person suffering from domestic violence and abuse. You have not heard the last from her. Her voice will remain LOUD!”

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence in Minnesota. Click here and scroll down for the indictment.