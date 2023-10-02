Prep Soccer: Superior Boys Extend Win Streak to 3, Hermantown Girls Pick Up Win #4

Superior boys play at Spooner/Shell Lake on Tuesday. Hermantown girls are at Duluth East on Wednesday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior boys soccer team continued their winning ways on Monday, defeating Proctor at home, 1-0.

The Spartans improve to 7-3-3 and will next play at Spooner/Shell Lake on Tuesday.

In other soccer action, the Hermantown girls squad would get the best of Proctor 6-1.

The Hawks are now 4-6-5 and will close out the regular season on Wednesday at Duluth East.