UMD Women’s Hockey Enters Game Week with #6 Ranking

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s game week for both the UMD men’s and women’s squads.

The lady Bulldogs enter their matchup with Long Island University as the 6th ranked team in the nation. That was given to them Monday morning as the weekly USCHO poll came out.

UMD is one of four WCHA teams to round out the top six of the poll.

Gametime between the Sharks and the Bulldogs is set for 6:01 PM on Friday.