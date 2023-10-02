UMD’s Dashaun Ames Named NSIC Special Teams Player of the Week, Bulldogs Move Up to #17 in Polls

Ames has a total of 3 touchdowns so far this season.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the 2nd consecutive week, a member on the UMD football team has secured the NSIC special teams player of the week honor.

Kicker Curtis Cox took it home last week and this week it goes to kick returner Dashaun Ames.

Ames had the longest kick return in the conference as he had a 93 yard score to open the 3rd quarter in UMD’s 38 to 14 win over Winona State.

He would also throw a 20 yard touchdown to Sam Pitz in the Bulldogs victory.

Ames has a total of 3 touchdowns so far this season.

In other Bulldog football news, the team moved up to 17th in the rankings after previously being 21st.