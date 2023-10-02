UW System President Visits Superior Campus

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The UW system president gave a visit to the Superior campus Monday.

This is the first time Jay Rothman is visiting since beginning his tenure as the 9th UW system president in 2022.

The stop is all part of the OpportUWnity Tour with President Rothman and his staff visiting all the universities to meet with businesses, community leaders, staff, and students. This is to talk about all the options and support the colleges provide to students and the community.

“These are opportunities for students to pursue a degree and put themselves and their families in a better financial position in the future. Opportunities for companies to fill the workforce needs through student interns and ultimately our graduates. Opportunities for communities because we know UW graduates make the community stronger and more vibrant. Opportunities for the state because of the research of our faculty that contributes to solving real-world problems,” said UW System President Jay Rothman.

One new development for UW-Superior is the Center for Research and Evaluation Services. It provides resources and services to businesses, nonprofits, and organizations in the Twin Ports area.

“The idea is so we can be involved in all steps of the data collection as well as distribution and implementation for the organizations around here. And we hope to provide these critical resources and expertise to help our partners and community succeed,” said Daniela Mansbach, professor of political science and member of the new center.

The center will be revenue neutral with all fees and services ensuring that the centers mission and resources is sustained. For more new updates on the Superior campus check out their website.