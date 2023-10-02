Wild Place Former Bulldog Nick Swaney on Waivers

Swaney has been in the Wild organization since 2021.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Minnesota Wild will be in town on Tuesday for an open practice at AMSOIL Arena.

Sadly, a former Bulldog won’t be able to make his return as Minnesota placed former right wing Nick Swaney on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Iowa Wild.

Swaney has been in the Wild organization since 2021.

He’s played in one NHL game with most of his action being in the minors with Iowa.

In the last three seasons, Swaney has tallied a total of 70 points.

This upcoming season will be his fourth as a pro.