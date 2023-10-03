Attorney General Ellison Wants Public Input On Essentia, St. Luke’s Mergers

DULUTH, Minn. — Separate healthcare mergers for Essentia Health and St. Luke’s are getting a closer review by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Ellison announced Tuesday it’s his responsibility to consider whether a healthcare transaction is in the public interest, and seek court intervention if he finds that it is not.

Essentia Health is in the process of merging with Marshfield Clinic Health System. St. Luke’s is moving toward a merger with Aspirus Health.

As part of Ellison’s review process, his office will host a community meeting in Duluth Oct. 25 at UMD from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. If you’d like to speak, you are asked to sign up online.

If you’d like to provide feedback on line, click here.

Essentia Health statement:

“We appreciate the opportunity to highlight how Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System will enhance patient care by coming together. This integration will strengthen our two mission-driven health systems, which have deep roots in the communities we are privileged to serve. Together, we will be better positioned to navigate the significant challenges facing rural health care and ensure that high-quality, sustainable care is available close to home for our patients. As we continue to work through the integration process, we look forward to the benefits this will bring for our patients, colleagues and communities.”

St. Luke’s statement: