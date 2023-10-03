City Of Duluth Announces 2024 Street Improvement Projects

DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday the City of Duluth held a press conference to talk about their plans for street improvement projects in 2024.

Mayor Larson’s August budget proposal states they will try to cover 50 miles of Duluth roads over 3 years. Almost 20 miles of road repairs will take place in Duluth this upcoming year. 14 miles were done this last year.

Criteria the City looks at when deciding what roads to work on are poor pavement condition, neighborhood needs, and geographic equity.

The funding will come from 3 different areas.

“8 million dollars from the dedicated sales tax that the voters voted on in 2017. 2 million dollars from savings from prior years, and just kind of transferred over, it’s street funds totally can only be used for streets. And then we’re actually drawing down or proposing to draw down 4 million dollars from our general fund reserves,” said Mayor Emily Larson, City of Duluth.

There are 2 meetings on Thursday for the public to go to give their input and learn more. A virtual meeting at noon and another taking place at the City Hall at 6 pm.

For the full list of proposed street projects, click this link.